Cleveland police ask public to point out driver who fled after hitting, killing pedestrian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help from the public in identifying and locating a driver suspected of fleeing from the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Accident investigators say a 79-year-old man was hit while he was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 99th Street.
The driver then fled from the scene, according to Cleveland police.
A detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle is not available. Police could only describe it as a small, dark blue car with six to seven seashells or diamond-type shapes on the rear trunk deck.
Anyone with information about the crash or driver is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police’s Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5290.
