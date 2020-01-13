Daughters fight for answers nearly 23 years after their mom goes missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives could be making progress on an unsolved missing persons case from 1997.
It's been nearly 23 years since two young daughters were left without their mother, 25-year-old Catherine Parisi.
They are still looking for answers.
Our investigation found Cleveland homicide detectives on a special task force are now looking into Kathy’s case.
Angelina Speer was just a year and 10 months old when her mom Kathy Parisi went missing.
“I can only remember our family broken. So it's nice to have those pictures of us all together but I don't remember any of it,” she said.
Her sister Cecelia Parisi was eight years old.
“Shortly after she went missing my life just fell apart. And then Angelina was taken away and I felt like I had nobody,” she said, crying.
Kathy was working as an escort and took a call in Parma.
But no one answered the door and she was never seen again.
Kathy's car was found at a shopping center a day later on the west side of Cleveland on Brookpark Road off I-480.
Her keys and $350 cash were found inside.
The case stalled as years and years passed by.
Cecelia and Angelina started to lose hope.
They now believe their mom is most likely dead.
“There is probably a real and public danger to women my age walking around on the streets," Speer said.
Tonight at 6 and 11, hear from Kathy Parisi’s daughters and learn more about the task force investigating her case.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.