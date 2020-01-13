Disruption in nationwide system impacted driver’s license services at Ohio BMV locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disruption on Monday morning in a nationwide network caused problems at motor vehicle departments in Ohio and across the country.
The issue with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators system impacted driver verification systems, which prevented state agencies to accept any driver’s license applications.
Assistance communications director for the Ohio BMV, Lindsey Bohrer, confirmed to 19 News that the issues impacted Ohio residents as well and were first detected at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday.
As of 2 p.m., service was restored, but Bohrer said intermittent issues may still occur.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.