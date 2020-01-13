Dropping F bombs still the No. 1 no-no in office etiquette but tattoos becoming more acceptable

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A new survey conducted by the global human resources firm Robert Half, showed offices around the county are becoming less stuffy but there are still certain behaviors frowned upon.
91% of senior managers polled said organizations have loosened up in the past 10 years but not all the way.
There is a list of behaviors that managers still say are unacceptable like:
- Cursing or strong language 54% said unacceptable
- Bringing pets to the office 51% said unacceptable
- Political decore 48% said unacceptable
Experts with Robert Half said there’s not a one-size-fits-all for all offices.
“Foul language might be taboo at one organization, but more acceptable at another,” Erin Spirnak said, Branch Manager of Robert Half/Accountemps in Cleveland. “If you’re new, sit back and observe, observe, observe! Taking a conservative approach to your workplace behavior will pay off in the long run.”
One of the more interesting changes in office acceptability are visible tattoos.
“Visible tattoos topped the list of things that were problematic 10 years ago, but are now acceptable,” Spirnak said. “We’ve heard of a lot of companies loosening up in this area, but what’s appropriate can vary based on the organization, department and position. In our survey, Cleveland respondents cited society as a whole loosening up (63%) and the impact of tech culture (47%) as top reasons for the shift.”
Even office attire is loosening up, in favor of ditching ties and dresses.
“Suits fading into the sunset is something that’s been happening gradually over the past 10 years, but again, this is very dependent on the type of organization. In today’s hot job market, employers are doing everything possible to keep their top talent – and one of those things is giving more leeway with certain things like tattoos, piercings and attire. If companies have stringent policies, they run the risk of losing great employees to the competition.”
