Family and friends seek answers to early morning Cleveland Heights shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the east side of a Cleveland neighborhood where Deandre Johns grew up, a community gathered at the corner of Coit and Woodworth to console each other and celebrate the life of a 32-year-old father of three with a balloon release.
"He had three babies to live for..." said his sister, DeSheana Dancy before she broke down in tears thinking about her brother, shot in a parking lot of a Cleveland Heights apartment building early Wednesday morning, shot multiple times.
For the community, they just want to know why this happened.
“We need answers. We don’t have any answers. We want answers,” said longtime friend Mika about the community. Neighbors say they believe the motive was robbery but for a mother and his toddler daughter, the crime will never make sense.
The mother is trying to comprehend the loss.
“She don’t understand,” said Rose Taylor, “I got to explain to her, that a really great father that she would have had is taken away from her now and it’s just sad.”
Johns’ brother has a heartfelt message for him.
“I just want to say love you, brother,” said DeShawn Taylor. “I’m going to miss you.”
DeAndre’s funeral starts at 10:00 Tuesday morning at Holy Trinity Church on Woodland Avenue. Cleveland Heights police have not confirmed if they’ve arrested anyone or if there’s even a suspect.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.