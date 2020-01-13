Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns are hiring Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their coach. Stefanski accepted the position Sunday, a day after Minnesota lost in the playoffs. That's according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the sides have yet to finalize a contract. An official announcement is expected Monday. The 37-year-old Stefanski was one of eight candidates to interview with the Browns. They fired Freddie Kitchens after going 6-10 this season. The Browns will next hire a new general manager.