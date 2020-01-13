It’s official: Cleveland Browns select Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski to lead team in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns named Kevin Stefanski as the team’s 18th full-time head coach on Monday.
Stefanski, 37, comes to Cleveland after his first full season as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, who posted a 10-6 regular season record and upset the Saints in last week’s Wild Card round before falling Saturday to the top-seeded 49ers, Browns spokesman Dan Murphy reports.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a prepared statement. “We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season..."
Stefanski, who was the seventh of eight candidates to interview for the position and the only repeat candidate from last year’s search, will be introduced in a Tuesday press conference at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m.
