It’s official: Cleveland Browns select Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski to lead team in 2020
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) listens to offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, right, as they played the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Source: Michael Ainsworth)
By John Deike | January 13, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 6:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns named Kevin Stefanski as the team’s 18th full-time head coach on Monday.

Stefanski, 37, comes to Cleveland after his first full season as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, who posted a 10-6 regular season record and upset the Saints in last week’s Wild Card round before falling Saturday to the top-seeded 49ers, Browns spokesman Dan Murphy reports.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a prepared statement. “We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season..."

Stefanski, who was the seventh of eight candidates to interview for the position and the only repeat candidate from last year’s search, will be introduced in a Tuesday press conference at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m.

