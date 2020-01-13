Man accused of drowning death of teen at Tinker’s Creek attempting to get bond reduced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of the drowning death of a teen at Tinker’s Creek is facing a judge Monday morning in an attempt to get his bond reduced.
Daniel Baldwin allegedly took 15-year-old Jalen Wise to the Cleveland Metro Parks Tinker’s Creek without the teen’s mother knowing.
Wise drowned at Tinker’s Creek, and Baldwin is now being charged in connection to the teen’s death.
Baldwin has been indicted on several charges; including, involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.
During his Dec. 19 arraignment, Baldwin pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his bond was set at $50,000.
On Monday at 8:30 a.m., Baldwin will face a judge in an attempt to get that bond reduced.
According to a press release, several of Wise’s family members will be in court to speak out against the proposed bond reduction.
