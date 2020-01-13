Man killed in Saturday night shooting on Cleveland’s West Side identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man Cleveland Police said was fatally shot on Saturday night as 46-year-old William Hoskins.
Police said the Hoskins and another male were shot around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Roehl Avenue.
EMS brought the victims to MetroHealth Hospital, according to police.
Hoskins later died at the hospital before midnight, according to the medical examiner.
The condition of the other victim is unknown.
Police have not yet confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
