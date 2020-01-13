Group home worker stabbed to death by resident, Stark County Coroner says

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old woman who worked at an Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities (MRDD) group home was stabbed to death by a resident, according to the Stark County Coroner.
Dr. Anthony Bertin said Lisa Isom left work at the MRDD home in the 6800 block of Elaine Street NW around 11 p.m. Sunday.
She was then allegedly confronted by the resident in the parking lot near her car.
After getting stabbed multiple times, Isom managed to make her way back into the building.
Bertin said she was pronounced dead the scene.
After the attack, the resident fled.
Jackson Township police confirm “a person of interest is in custody and at this time it is not believed that there are any other suspects."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
