New program starting Monday sends a free book to Northeast Ohio kids every month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kids in Cuyahoga County could be in for a treat starting Monday.
Country Singer Dolly Parton and Governor Mike DeWine are teaming up to bring books to young children across Ohio.
Kids up to the age of five can get one free book in the mail, according to the Cuyahoga County Public Library.
Those who are interested and want to enroll can click the link here.
There will also be a kick-off event on Northfield Road at the Warrensville Heights Branch at 11 a.m. on Monday.
