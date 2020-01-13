Northeast Ohio weather: Cloudy and dry Monday night, unseasonably warm on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite today’s gray skies, temperatures will remain above normal today.
A typical high for this time of the year is 34°.
Clouds will hang around through the evening.
We’ll stay dry.
In fact, most of this week will be dry until our next system arrives on Friday.
The only fly in the ointment is a light wintry mix that will be passing through late Wednesday night.
This moisture will be out of the area by Thursday morning.
Temperature-wise, we remain above normal until late in the week.
Tuesday’s high: 56°
Wednesday’s high: 50°
Thursday’s high: 36°
Friday’s high: 34°
Our next major weather maker will arrive on Friday.
This is a tricky one.
At this time, we expect our late-week system to bring us snow late Friday.
Snow will change to a wintry mix and/or snow by Saturday morning.
As temperatures warm into the 40s on Saturday, any wintry precipitation will change to rain.
We will then change back to snow late Saturday night into Sunday.
Lake effect snow is expected on Sunday.
