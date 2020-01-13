Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy sky today as we warm in the 40’s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures remain well above normal for the season. High pressure will nose in from the south today. The latest data is suggesting plenty of “trapped” low level moisture. That means a mainly cloudy sky. It will be dry. I think we still make it into the middle to upper 40′s for a high this afternoon. It will be cooler east of Cleveland. I went with gradual clearing tonight as some drier air works in. Temperatures dip into the 30′s.