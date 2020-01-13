5 Ohio cities make 2020 list for most bed bug infestations in the country

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several cities in Ohio made a list that nobody wants to be on.
Pest control company Orkin released its annual list of top bed bug-infested cities across the United States in 2020.
Five Ohio cities, including Cleveland, are listed in the top 50.
- Washington, D.C. (+1)
- Baltimore (-1)
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
- Columbus, OH
- New York
- Detroit (+1)
- Cincinnati (-1)
- Indianapolis (+5)
- Atlanta (-1)
- Cleveland, OH
- Philadelphia (-2)
- San Francisco (-1)
- Raleigh, NC (-1)
- Norfolk (+2)
- Champaign, IL (+7)
- Dallas (-2)
- Grand Rapids (+2)
- Pittsburgh (+6)
- Charlotte (-1)
- Richmond, VA (-5)
- Greenville, SC (-4)
- Knoxville, TN (-1)
- Buffalo, NY (-3)
- Greensboro, NC (-4)
- Charleston, WV (+5)
- Denver
- St. Louis (+2)
- Nashville (-5)
- Lansing (+2)
- Flint (+16)
- Miami (-3)
- Milwaukee (-3)
- Tampa (+1)
- Omaha (+2)
- Orlando (+5)
- Davenport, IA (+5)
- Houston (-12)
- Syracuse (-6)
- Boston (-2)
- Cedar Rapids, IA (+3)
- Myrtle Beach (new to list)
- Seattle (-4)
- San Diego (+5)
- Phoenix (-11)
- Fort Wayne, IN (+2)
- Las Vegas (-7)
- Hartford, CT (-5)
- Dayton, OH (-3)
- Toledo, OH (new to list)
The data compiled by Orkin is based on the number of residential and commercial service calls for bed bug treatments were made between Dec. 1, 2018 and Nov. 30, 2019.
Bed bugs are about the size of an apple seed, making them difficult to spot.
“While bed bugs have not been found to transmit any diseases to humans, they can be an elusive threat to households,” said Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist. “They are excellent hitchhikers, and they reproduce quickly which make it nearly impossible to prevent bed bugs. Sanitation has nothing to do with where you’ll find them.”
Infestations can go undetected for a long period of time, especially since the pests are largely active at night. Signs can include shed bed bug skins or blood spots on mattresses and sheets.
Orkin says female bed bugs can lay up to 500 eggs in their lifetime.
