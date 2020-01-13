Parma dad pleads guilty to murdering 1-year-old son

Jason Shorter (Source: Parma police)
By Julia Tullos | January 13, 2020 at 9:15 AM EST - Updated January 13 at 9:18 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma dad has pleaded guilty to killing his one-year-old son.

Jason Shorter pleads guilty to stabbing his one-year-old son to death. (Source: WOIO)
Jason Shorter, 42, stabbed Nicholas Lawrence Shorter to death in May of 2018.

Nicholas Shorter. (Source: GoFundMe)
On May 12, 2018, Shorter walked into the Parma Police station and stated he wanted to turn himself in for attempted murder and suicide.

Shorter was bleeding from self-inflicted cuts on his wrists.

When police searched Shorter’s vehicle in the parking lot, they found his son in the trunk with stab wounds to the chest.

[ GRAPHIC VIDEO: Parma police officer rescue baby from father's trunk ]

The little boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“This individual viciously took the life of his son, apparently to spite the child’s mother,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Shorter pleaded guilty to several charges; including, aggravated murder and kidnapping.

He will be sentenced on March 16.

Prosecutors are recommending a life sentence with parole eligibility after 41 years.

