Parma dad pleads guilty to murdering 1-year-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma dad has pleaded guilty to killing his one-year-old son.
Jason Shorter, 42, stabbed Nicholas Lawrence Shorter to death in May of 2018.
On May 12, 2018, Shorter walked into the Parma Police station and stated he wanted to turn himself in for attempted murder and suicide.
Shorter was bleeding from self-inflicted cuts on his wrists.
When police searched Shorter’s vehicle in the parking lot, they found his son in the trunk with stab wounds to the chest.
The little boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
“This individual viciously took the life of his son, apparently to spite the child’s mother,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
Shorter pleaded guilty to several charges; including, aggravated murder and kidnapping.
He will be sentenced on March 16.
Prosecutors are recommending a life sentence with parole eligibility after 41 years.
