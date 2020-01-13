Puerto Rico earthquake survivors start arriving to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Escaping the catastrophe, Puerto Ricans families started arriving in Northeast Ohio looking for a better life.
Annie, Osvaldo, and their two daughters arrived in Cleveland this weekend. In less than 3 years they survived Hurricanes Irma, Maria, and now over 500 earthquakes in the last two weeks.
Two of them deadly. All of them with the epicenter in their hometown of Guánica. Their community school, in shambles. Their home, severely damaged. Their life marked forever.
“It was horrible.. horrible… horrible.. when we were waiting in line to get some food seeing some people sleeping in couches… crying… desperate because it was shaking very often…” said Annie, a Puerto RIcna refugee in Spanish
Rosa Cruz and other local leaders are now working non-stop to help those in need in both Puerto Rico, and the mainland.
“They come with nothing. So, it’s very important to provide those first need things.”, said Rosa.
Over 300 families are now homeless. Governor Wanda Vazquez requesting an emergency declaration from the President. Almost a week later, that request is still under consideration according to the agency.
“There are a lot of resources that are really held back from us as a community on the island and we need to start holding our elected officials accountable from those resources that are getting held hostage from us.” said community leader, Selina Pagán.
More families who now live to tell their stories will soon arrive in Cleveland. Grateful to be alive. But broken inside for the relatives and life they left behind.
19 News Bilingual Reporter Jorge Ramos Pantoja is joining forces with local leaders to help those families affected both in our area and Puerto Rico.
If you would like to help with a donation of clothes, gift cards, or food. You can reach out to Jorge directly through social media or email.
