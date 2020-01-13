Rate the hire: How confident are you in new Browns’ Head Coach Kevin Stefanski?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Well, the Cleveland Browns seem to have got their new head coach, but how much confidence do fans have in the new hire?
The former Minnesota Vikings’ Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski is expected to be named the new Browns’ Head Coach.
The 37-year-old spent last year as the offensive coordinator for Minnesota. He had been with the Vikings since 2006 in various capacities and rose through the ranks, becoming the top offensive guy in the organization.
Stefanski’s offense in Minnesota featured the running game. They finished 6th in the league in yards per game with Dalvin Cook leading the charge with over 1,100 yards on the ground. Cook added 500 more though the air. His back up, Alexander Mattison, was also formidable.
The Vikings offense featured two prominent receivers, Stephon Diggs and Adam Thielen, along with athletic tight ends.
Stefanski inherits a similarly talented skill position group in Cleveland with a backfield of Nick Chubb, and potentially Kareem Hunt, as well as receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Tight end David Njoku could also see a rebirth after falling out of favor with Freddie Kitchens.
Stefanski was the favorite of Paul DePodesta in the 2019 coaching search, he will now get a chance to prove DePodesta right in 2020.
- Penn (2005) Assistant director of football operations
- Minnesota Vikings (2006–2008) Assistant to the head coach
- Minnesota Vikings (2009–2013) Assistant quarterbacks coach
- Minnesota Vikings (2014–2015) Tight ends coach
- Minnesota Vikings (2016) Running backs coach
- Minnesota Vikings (2017–2018) Quarterbacks coach
- Minnesota Vikings (2018) Interim offensive coordinator
- Minnesota Vikings (2019) Offensive coordinator
- Cleveland Browns (2020) Head coach
Now that the Browns are no longer the only team in the NFL left without a head coach, the search for a new GM is in full force.
