Report: Former Kent State player, current Patriots’ receiver Julian Edelman was arrested and released in Beverly Hills Saturday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current New England Patriots receiver and former Kent State football player Julian Edelman had been arrested and was released for jumping onto the hood of someone’s Mercedes TMZ.com reported.
The incident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m.
Police told TMZ that Edelman was in Beverly Hills walking around, and for an unknown reason he hopped up onto the car, and he caused damage.
TMZ reported someone flagged down police officers who were in the area at the time working on a robbery case.
Edelman was arrested, and also cited for misdemeanor vandalism and was released TMZ reported.
Police told TMZ Edelman was drinking.
