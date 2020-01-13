Several homes shot at in Cleveland neighborhood

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunman left a neighborhood in shock after several homes are left with bullet holes in an overnight shooting.
Just after midnight on Monday, police say an unknown gunman shot up several homes in Maple Heights.
This all happened in the 5100 block of Erwin St.
No one was injured in the shooting, but police are trying to find out the identity of the shooter.
If anyone has any information that could lead police to the identity of the shooter please call the authorities.
