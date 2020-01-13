Showing up to work sick happens a lot more often than you want to hear

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -According to the CDC’s weekly flu map, all but four states in the U.S. are in the widespread category which means all around you people are sick with the flu.
According to the global human resources firm Robert Half, way too many of those people are coming to work sick, putting you at risk of sucking up their germs.
In a recent survey 90% of professionals admitted to sometimes going to work with cold or flu symptoms.
33% said they always go to work when they’re sick.
It only takes someone sneezing or coughing within six feet of you to spread viruses to you.
The flu virus can live on a surface for 24 hours waiting for you to pick it up on your hands to then transfer into your system.
As for why people are putting coworkers at risk, there are a number of reasons according to the survey.
“Whether it’s due to large workloads, pressure from the boss or because they can’t afford to take time off, it’s all too common for employees to come to the office feeling sick when they really should be resting,” said Michael Steinitz, senior executive director of Accountemps, a division of Robert Half. “Staying home when you’ve got a cold or the flu is the best way to avoid spreading germs to others and fight the illness faster.”
