Trial for grandson of Cleveland’s Mayor set to begin Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is set to appear in court Monday morning for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman.
Frank Q. Jackson is set to be in court at 9 a.m. Expect 19 News to stream the man’s court appearance.
At his arraignment on Sept. 9, Frank Q. Jackson pleaded not guilty to charges that include felonious assault, abduction, and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.
According to investigators, the mayor’s grandson allegedly beat and repeatedly choked the 18-year-old woman during the June incident. He is also accused of dragging the woman through the grass by her hair.
Jackson was jailed on Sept. 5 and posted bond on Sept. 9, but he wasn’t actually released until Sept. 12 because of a GPS ankle monitor shortage in Cuyahoga County.
While free on bond, the judge ordered on Thursday that Jackson remains on GPS monitoring and is back at his residence for an 8 p.m. curfew.
Jackson’s attorney spoke with 19 News reporter Shannon Houser.
He followed Mayor Jackson’s tone, who previously said the media-fueled the investigation into the alleged assault.
“Frankly, it’s the media attention that caused this case to be brought, we believe,” Saffold said.
Saffold was asked about the conditions set forth by the judge regarding a violation if Jackson comes in contact with the alleged assault victim, whether in person or through communication by phone or social media.
“I struggle with you using the phrase, ‘victim.’ OK, I believe Frank is the victim here and that he is being dragged through this because who his grandfather is,” Saffold said.
Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police said the accuser initially declined to pursue charges.
The city of Cleveland’s Law Department also did not press charges against Frank Q. Jackson. According to a city spokesperson, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority withheld evidence during the alleged attack. CMHA police denied those claims.
It was the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office who decided to indict the mayor’s grandson after 19 News reported the alleged assault.
“It’s a case that never should have been charged,” Jackson’s Attorney, Jeffrey Saffold, told 19 News. “It was only charged because of the outside pressure, and that’s why the county agreed to take it once the city did its own analysis and determined it wasn’t a case worth bringing because simply the allegations are clearly false.”
