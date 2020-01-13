Trio faces felony charges after brazen vandalism at Barberton school

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people are facing felony charges in connection with a school vandalism.
Barberton Police say Jonathan Carpenter and Zakary Yanders, both 20, and Jeremiah Clark, 18, turned themselves in Monday afternoon.
Surveillance video from outside Barberton Elementary School West shows the trio throwing rocks at the lights and windows of the school.
Police say it happened just before 2:30 Friday morning. The vandals hit a few different entrances. At one point, they tried to pry open a door.
The video doesn’t exactly show the severity of the damage, but it does show some clear images of the suspects. One officer recognized two of the three. The officer had a run-in with the same group the night before.
Police say most of the damage was to an electronic sign that sits in front of the school facing the road. The vandals destroyed it, pulling the glass out of it.
In cases like this, Barberton Police credit their security cameras. They’re hoping it sends a message to “think again” if you want to vandalize on any of their school properties.
