Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools will be presented with State of Ohio 2019 District Wide Implementation Award

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Education will recognize Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools and 11 other school districts with the State of Ohio 2019 District Wide Implementation Award.
This is for the school district’s participation and implementation of Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports.
There are three levels of PBIS awards include gold, silver, and bronze based on the level of implementation.
Eastlake Middle and Willowick Middle School both earned a bronze award.
In December 2019, Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools were recognized at the Statewide PBIS Awards with a District Award and seven building awards.
The awards were awarded to the district due to the hard work the teachers and students for their dedication to PBIS.
Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools will be presented with their award on January 13 at 7 p.m. at 35353 Curtis Boulevard, Eastlake, Ohio.
