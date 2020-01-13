Witnesses: Woman jumps off roof after house sets ablaze on city’s east side; two injured, dog killed in fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters are currently on the scene of a house fire that left one woman stranded on the roof.
Witnesses say that the woman jumped off the roof in an attempt to save her own life.
First responders are still on the scene of the active fire.
Two people, including the woman who jumped off the roof, were transferred to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Officials on the scene say that they are expected to make a full recovery.
First responders say that a dog was killed in the fire.
The blaze started around 7:30 a.m. In the 3000 block of E. 113th St.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
