18-year-old Euclid man dies over a week after car crashed into pole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man involved in a car crash Jan. 4 died in the hospital Sunday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner identified him as Mac Harris of Euclid.
According to the medical examiner, the car crashed into a pole in the 1300 block of East 92nd Street.
Harris was brought to University Hospitals where died nine days later, according to the medical examiner.
What led to the car crashing is unknown.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.