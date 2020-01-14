Ashland teacher convicted of voyeurism sentenced to 180 days in jail

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Hillsdale Middle School and High School art teacher convicted of voyeurism was sentenced Tuesday to 180 days in jail.
Last December, Robert Altenburger, 29, pleaded guilty to five counts of voyeurism for getting video under student’s clothing.
This happened once on Aug. 22, 2019 and four times on Aug. 30, 2019.
Altenburger had worked in the district for three years.
“I want to emphasize how important it was for the students who noticed something, said something to a responsible adult. This allowed not only the district to take immediate action, but for law enforcement to do their part,” said Steve Dickerson, Hillsdale Local Schools Superintendent.
