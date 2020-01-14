Attorney for Concord Township double murder suspect claims self defense

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County man accused of murdering two people had a preliminary hearing in Painesville Municipal Court Tuesday morning.
Blake Sargi, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid on Jan. 4.
Sargi’s attorney said in court the shootings were in self defense.
Both victims were found shot to death inside an SUV on Andrea Drive in Concord Township.
Lake County Sheriff deputies arrested Sargi shortly afterward at his mom’s home on Oakridge Drive in Concord Township.
Sargi has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and was released on a $10 million bond, at 10 percent.
Deputies have not released a motive.
The case has now been bound over to the Lake County Grand Jury.
