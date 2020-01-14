Cleveland Browns introduce Head Coach Kevin Stefanski at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski will be formally introduced as the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator agreed to terms over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a prepared statement. “We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season."
Stefanski is the 18th full-time head coach in franchise history. He’s just the fourth head coach Baker Mayfield’s had since his arrival two seasons ago.
