Cleveland Public Library adding additional security to keep patrons and staff safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library is announcing that it plans to hire more full-time safety officers to ensure the safety of its staff and patrons.
The library says that it will now hire 15 full-time safety officers.
Nine part-time officers were also promoted to full-time.
In addition to the extra security presence, Royce Security will temporarily patrol several branches.
The library says that once the hiring process is complete, there will be 50 safety personnel staff that will be tasked with guarding the branch.
Cleveland’s Public Library will also require every employee to take active shooting training.
The library also enhanced the cybersecurity system, added cameras, and added additional door locks.
