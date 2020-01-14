Concord Township double murder suspect faces judge Tuesday morning

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County man accused of murdering two people is going to be in Painesville Municipal Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.
Blake Sargi, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson, 39, of Euclid.
Both victims were found shot to death inside an SUV on Andrea Drive in Concord Township on Jan. 4.
Lake County Sheriff deputies arrested Sargi shortly afterward at his mom’s home on Oakridge Drive in Concord Township.
Sargi has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and was released on a $10 million bond, at 10 percent.
Deputies have not released a motive.
