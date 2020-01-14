Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicts man accused of a fatal hit skip accident on Christmas Day

Driver charged in deadly accident on Christmas. (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Julia Tullos | January 14, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 12:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused in a fatal hit skip accident on Christmas Day has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Edwin Valentin was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter, use of unauthorized plates and not stopping after an accident.

Cleveland police said Melanie Phillips died after being struck by Valentin’s car around 11 p.m. on W. 52nd Street.

Melanie Phillips’ siblings say she’d just gotten out of her aunt’s car and was walking on the sidewalk up to her house, when the suspect jumped the curb, ran over her and kept going.
Family members told 19 News she had just gotten out of her aunt’s car and was walking on the sidewalk up to her home when she was struck.

Phillips, 35, was the mother of three boys.

Valentin will be arraigned on Jan. 15.

