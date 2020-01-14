Endangered rhino space about to double for summer season at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo expects to double the habitat space for their critically endangered Eastern black rhinoceros herd.
The $2.5 million project was announced in 2019 and begun in September. The project is expected to be complete in late spring or early summer.
The expansion includes a second indoor rhino barn and introduces overhead shade and misting areas, a mud wallow and rubbing posts.
The area will also feature a new, fully accessible viewing deck for guests.
Two significant donations to the project made by Daniel Maltz’s and his family foundation made the project possible.
Support from The Walter E. and Jean C. Kalberer Foundation will fund the project’s Walter Kalberer Bull Barn and Jean Kalberer Rhino Yard.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve as the next habitat at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar. “Daniel and the Kalberer family are passionate advocates of both animal welfare and conservation, and their gifts will help provide a new home for the Zoo’s growing herd.”
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has had significant success in breeding critically endangered Eastern black rhinoceros including the birth of two calves in 2018. Eastern black rhinoceros are critically endangered and less than 750 remain in the wild due to poaching and habitat loss.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.