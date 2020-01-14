Former RTA bus driver accused of fighting with passenger refuses plea bargain

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A former bus driver for The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) who is accused of fighting a passenger has refused a plea bargain.
Anthony Lesley is charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint after a fight with a passenger on June 7, 2019.
Cell phone video showed the moment Lesley and the passenger, Cierra Gill, got into the altercation.
In the video, Lesley can first be seen pinning the female passenger against the window following a verbal exchange.
Gill then appeared to throw a punch at Lesley, who responded with punches of his own.
Lesley was fired from RTA shortly after the video surfaced.
The 56-year-old has pleaded not guilty and remains out on bond.
Lesley’s jury trial is now scheduled for Feb. 20.
