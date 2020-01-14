552 children missing in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The morning after the body of 14-year-old Harley Dilly was found, it was the Ohio Attorney General’s office that canceled the Statewide Endangered Child Advisory.
The Attorney General’s office maintains websites listing all of Ohio’s missing persons, including the 552 children currently missing in the state.
The state also tracks adults, there are 740 missing from Ohio.
The state categorizes each missing child case into one of the following:
- Abduction – Family
- Abduction – Non-Family
- Disabled
- Disaster Victim
- Endangered Runaway
- Lost, Injured, or Missing
- Missing Adult
- Unknown
The overwhelming majority of the children on the site are categorized as endangered runaways.
“Certainly it is very important that all missing persons are reunited with their families,” a statement from the Attorney General’s office said.
Some cases include photos but many are just names, ages and a location the child was last seen.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.