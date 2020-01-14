Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Even if they don't meet again on the field, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields will be two of the stories that will define the 2020 college football season. The quarterbacks will compete for the Heisman Trophy and maybe to be the first overall NFL draft pick. Everyone will be watching to see whether LSU has turned its matchup with Alabama back into rivalry or was the Tigers' victory this season was a one-off led by a generational quarterback. And several coaches with lots to prove in 2020 will be sitting on various degrees of the hot seat.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99 for their ninth consecutive victory. LeBron James scored 23 of his 31 points in a dominant second half, and Dwight Howard added season highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin Love had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland in the third stop of a six-game road trip. Two days after the Cavs posted a surprising win at powerhouse Denver, they couldn't keep up with a franchise icon who hasn't slowed down since moving to the West Coast.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have announced Kevin Stefanski's hiring as their head coach. The Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator signed a five-year contract a day after he agreed to take over a team that failed to live up to expectations this season. Stefanski is the 18th coach in Cleveland's franchise history. He's also the 10th since 1999 and the fifth hired by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam since 2012. Stefanski spent 14 seasons with the Vikings. The 37-year-old appealed to the Browns in part because of his work with quarterback Kirk Cousins. He'll try to repeat that success with Baker Mayfield.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. Windler got hurt just before training camp opened. The Cavs said the No. 26 overall draft pick last year is still dealing with symptoms from a stress reaction in his lower left leg. Windler was making progress and nearing a return to the Cavs until a recent setback. The team said he will now undergo surgery. Windler played college ball at Belmont.