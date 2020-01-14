Jim Brown honored at National Championship game as greatest college football player of all time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jim Brown was introduced during halftime of Monday night’s NCAA National Championship game as the greatest college football player ever.
ESPN named the top 150 players in college football’s 150-year history, with the former Cleveland Browns running back and Syracuse University alumni taking the No. 1 spot.
Brown played for Syracuse between 1954 and 1956, finishing his collegiate career with 2,091 rushing yards.
The Cleveland Browns drafted Brown No. 6 overall in the 1957 NFL Draft. He played nine years professionally in Cleveland.
ESPN’s list of the 150 greatest college football players was determined by a panel of writers, broadcasters, administrators, and other sports officials.
