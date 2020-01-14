Jim Brown honored at National Championship game as greatest college football player of all time

Jim Brown honored at National Championship game as greatest college football player of all time
Jim Brown (Source: AP Images)
By Chris Anderson | January 14, 2020 at 2:28 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 2:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jim Brown was introduced during halftime of Monday night’s NCAA National Championship game as the greatest college football player ever.

ESPN named the top 150 players in college football’s 150-year history, with the former Cleveland Browns running back and Syracuse University alumni taking the No. 1 spot.

Brown played for Syracuse between 1954 and 1956, finishing his collegiate career with 2,091 rushing yards.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Brown No. 6 overall in the 1957 NFL Draft. He played nine years professionally in Cleveland.

ESPN’s list of the 150 greatest college football players was determined by a panel of writers, broadcasters, administrators, and other sports officials.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.