Lakewood nurse convicted of stealing drugs from patients

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A nurse for a Lakewood nursing facility pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft and drug possession.
Michelle Brown stole drugs from patients while she was working at the Crestmont North Nursing Facility on Detroit Road.
“This defendant took advantage of her position as a nurse to illicitly obtain drugs and tried to conceal the evidence. In doing so, she placed innocent patients at risk by tampering with their medication," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
O’Malley said on March 1, 2019 and March 7, 2019, Brown removed bottles of morphine and hydromorphone from a medication cart that were prescribed for patients at the facility.
O’Malley added Brown then removed a portion of the opiate liquid and added water to the bottles.
Brown, 44, will be sentenced on Feb. 13.
