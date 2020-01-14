Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-DEPUTY-SET-ON-FIRE
Man found guilty of setting deputy on fire gets 16 years
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A man found guilty of setting an Ohio sheriff's deputy on fire while authorities were trying to arrest him has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Forty-five-year-old Jay Brannon was sentenced Monday in Portage County after pleading guilty last week to charges including attempted aggravated murder and aggravated arson. Investigators say Brannon ignited a container of flammable liquid and threw it at the Portage County deputy, leaving him with severe burns nearly a year ago. Two other officers also were injured. The confrontation occurred in Rootstown Township in northeast Ohio. Brannon apologized in court to the deputies.
KIDS FIND HUMAN REMAINS
Investigators try to identify human remains found by kids
JACKSON, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff's office is investigating human remains found by children at a property in Ohio. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a man reported Saturday that his children had found human bones at a site near Jackson in southern Ohio. The office says investigators will examine the remains and conduct DNA analysis to try to determine the person's identity and cause of death. They're also trying to determine how the remains came to be at that location. Sheriff Tedd Frazier says investigators won't speculate about the person's identity and won't release further information until the remains are identified.
FATAL CRASH-HOMICIDE PROBE
Vehicle crashes into building and ignites fire; driver dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a vehicle has crashed into an apartment unit and ignited a fire and the driver has died. Columbus police say the crash Sunday afternoon occurred just after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police say the driver's death is being investigated as a homicide. The vehicle and building were in flames when officers arrived. The male driver's body was found after the fire was extinguished. His identity wasn't immediately released. Police say another male who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash received minor injuries. They say their investigation is continuing.
DRIVERLESS SHUTTLE BUS
Test for self-driving shuttles to run in Ohio neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Self-driving shuttles will do a circuit through a residential neighborhood in Ohio's capital city as part of a year-long pilot program starting in late January. The Columbus Dispatch reports the 12-passenger, disabled-accessible electric shuttles will travel the nearly 3-mile route in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. The shuttles are autonomous but monitored by on-board operators. They will run between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m and connect riders to a community center, a recreation center, a transit center and other locations. The circuit takes about 20 minutes and will be timed so riders can connect to Central Ohio Transit Authority buses.
AP-US-OPIOID-KICKBACK-SCHEME
Ex-drug company execs face reckoning in opioid bribery case
BOSTON (AP) — The founder and former top employees of a pharmaceutical company are being sentenced in a bribery scheme that prosecutors say helped fuel the national opioid epidemic. Starting Monday, seven people who worked for Insys Therapeutics will appear in Boston federal court for their sentencing. The case against company founder John Kapoor and his associates was considered the first to hold an opioid maker criminally liable for an epidemic that's claimed nearly 400,000 lives over two decades. Prosecutors say the Arizona-based company paid millions of dollars in bribes to doctors to over prescribe a powerful, addictive opioid painkiller for cancer patients.
GAMBLING REVENUE-OHIO
Ohio gambling revenue rises again, to record $1.94B in 2019
CLEVELAND (AP) — Reports from state regulators show gambling revenue at Ohio's four casinos and seven racinos rose to a record $1.94 billion in 2019, up more than 4% from the previous year. Cleveland.com reports that continues a year-to-year upward trend, bringing the total to $11.9 billion in gambling revenue since Ohio’s first casino opened in May 2012. That sum accounts for the money left after facilities pay out winnings for slot machines and table games. It doesn't include profits from horse wagering or food sales. Taxes and fees send about one-third of the revenue to the state — about $650 million last year.
FATAL SHOOTING-OHIO
Police: Man fatally shot in Ohio's capital city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man has been shot in Ohio's capital city and has died. Columbus police say officers found 27-year-old Kenneth Jackson after they responded around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to gunfire in the area of a gas station on the city's southeast side. A police release says Jackson was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police said they were searching for a person wearing a black mask and black clothing who fled the area. They didn't immediately provide additional details on their investigation. Authorities report the death was the city's seventh homicide this year.
VENDING MACHINE-MISSING MONEY
Report: Over $17,000 missing from school vending machine
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say more than $17,000 from an Ohio school's vending machine went missing over a six-year period. A state auditor report released this week said the losses at Linworth Alternative School in Worthington occurred from 2013 to 2019. The report says the Worthington City Schools district treasurer's office became aware in May 2019 that money was missing and determined revenues from the soft drink vending machine weren't deposited “in a timely manner.” An administrative secretary responsible for collecting and depositing the money from the machine resigned in July. Her resignation letter cited “personal reasons." Her attorney told the Columbus Dispatch she's cooperating with investigators.
BOCCE COURT DEBATE
Mayor slows plan to relocate bocce court over tree concerns
WARREN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mayor says he's slowing down plans to move a bocce ball court after criticism that several trees were cut down at the new location without notice. The court in downtown Warren in northeastern Ohio is an important part of the city's annual Italian-American Heritage Festival. Bocce players earn points by competing to roll balls the closest to to a single target ball. The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports that the city's plan to move the court to a nearby park and the tree removal angered historical groups. Plan opponents pointed out that many cities use portable bocce courts.
OHIO STATE FRATERNITIES-SUSPENSION
Ohio State suspends 3 fraternities for various violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has suspended three fraternities for hazing, alcohol use and other violations. The Columbus Dispatch reports the school last semester suspended its Sigma Pi and Zeta Beta Tau chapters through August 2023 and its Phi Delta Theta chapter through August 2024. Ohio State issued a blanket suspension for all 37 of Interfraternity Council's members in November 2017 after 11 chapters came under investigation for their behavior earlier that year. The three suspended chapters previously had been placed on disciplinary probation in recent years for various violations.