Meijer bringing 600 jobs to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With two new Meijer grocery stores scheduled to open in Northeast Ohio, the Michigan based superstore is looking to hire 600 employees.
Positions available include clerks and cake decorators to customer service, cashiers, receiving and meat cutters.
The Lorain and Brimfield locations are expected to open late spring 2020.
Potential candidates can begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores.
The Lorain and Brimfield stores will be the latest of five supercenters the retailer has opened in the Greater Cleveland area since last year.
After filling 600 positions Meijer said it will have brought 1,500 new jobs to Northeast Ohio.
In a press release from Meijer the company said “team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. They also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance and 401k retirement planning options.
