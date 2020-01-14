$5 million bond for Stark County group home resident accused of murdering a woman who worked there

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man who lived at a Jackson Township Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities (MRDD) group home pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman who worked there.
Jacob Beichler was arraigned Tuesday morning in Massillon Municipal Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault.
The judge then set bond at $5 million.
Jackson Township police said Beichler confronted Lisa Isom, 51, near her car outside the MRDD home in the 6800 block of Elaine Avenue NW around 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
According to police, Beichler stabbed Isom multiple times.
She managed to make her way back inside the group home, but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Stark County Coroner.
Police said Beichler was taken into custody soon after the murder.
He will be back in court on Jan. 22.
Police have not released a motive.
