Northeast Ohio Weather: In the 50’s today with increasing clouds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another quiet day ahead. The forecast challenge I’m dealing with is cloud cover. My thinking is that we will see some sun this morning then we turn mostly cloudy this afternoon. A warm air mass is in place for the season. I have many spots warming above 50 degrees this afternoon. A lake breeze develops along the lake shore later in the day. Mostly cloudy sky will be in play this evening then we clear out overnight. Temperatures fall into the 30′s.