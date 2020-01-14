Pennsylvania man sentenced to 18 months in prison for Snapchat threats against Parma High School

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for making threats to shoot students at Parma High School on Snapchat.
Russell D. Miley-Cruz, of Scranton, was also sentenced to three years probation and ordered to reimburse Parma police for overtime hours incurred responding to this hoax threat.
Miley-Cruz made a threat on April 11, 2018 via Snapchat. The threat stated: “Don’t go to Parma High School tomorrow friend, we are about to shoot that (expletive) up alright man? Don’t tell cops and you will be fine."
“This defendant made threats that caused panic and led to hundreds of students missing classes at Parma High School,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said.
“Making threats to commit a school shooting are not taken lightly by law enforcement,” said FBI Special Agent in charge Eric Smith.
Between April 11 and May 1, Miley-Cruz provided a false phone number to law enforcement, denied using a specific email address and Snapchat user name, and made other false statements attempting to evade law enforcement.
"This individual caused fear and panic in our community by targeting and threatening school children. These threats affected students and staff at Parma High School for several days as frightened parents pulled their kids out of school,” said Parma Police Chief Joseph Bobak.
