Dilly went missing the morning of Dec. 20

Live: Port Clinton Police, Ohio BCI investigating near home of Harley Dilly; heavy police presence reported
(Source: Port Clinton Police Department)
By John Deike | January 13, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 8:56 PM

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police are investigating near the home of Harley Dilly, the 14-year-old Port Clinton boy who disappeared nearly a month ago.

Authorities will not confirm whether the police activity is related to the Dilly case, but the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is in the area as well.

The Toledo Blade reports there is a heavy police presence, and that authorities are searching a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street, near Dilly’s East 5th Street residence.

Harley Dilly's home is located in the 500 block of East 5th Street. Authorities are searching a residence in the 500 block of Fulton Street, near Dilly's residence. (Source: Google Maps)

Dilly is still considered missing, according to Port Clinton Police.

Port Clinton Police and Fire, Ohio BCI, U.S. Marshals, the Ottawa Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Border Patrol have scoured the area using boots on the ground, tracking dogs and helicopters, in the hopes of finding the boy.

Dilly was last seen on Dec. 20, while walking to school.

