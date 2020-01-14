Live: Port Clinton Police, Ohio BCI investigating near home of Harley Dilly; heavy police presence reported

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police are investigating near the home of Harley Dilly, the 14-year-old Port Clinton boy who disappeared nearly a month ago.
Authorities will not confirm whether the police activity is related to the Dilly case, but the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is in the area as well.
The Toledo Blade reports there is a heavy police presence, and that authorities are searching a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street, near Dilly’s East 5th Street residence.
Dilly is still considered missing, according to Port Clinton Police.
Port Clinton Police and Fire, Ohio BCI, U.S. Marshals, the Ottawa Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Border Patrol have scoured the area using boots on the ground, tracking dogs and helicopters, in the hopes of finding the boy.
Dilly was last seen on Dec. 20, while walking to school.
