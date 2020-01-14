Port Clinton Police holding Tuesday press conference for an update on missing teen after searching vacant home nearly all night

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Port Clinton Police Department will hold a press conference on the disappearance of the 14-year-old Port Clinton teen, Harley Dilly.
Around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Port Clinton Police left the scene of an investigation near the home of Dilly. He disappeared nearly a month ago.
Authorities will not confirm whether the police activity is related to the Dilly case, but the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene as well.
Port Clinton Police tell 19 News a news conference will be held at noon with information on the search.
For nearly 8 hours authorities searched a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street, near Dilly’s East 5th Street residence, according to 19 News Reporter Kelly Kennedy.
19 News crews spotted an unmarked van leaving the scene.
19 News is still in Port Clinton on Tuesday morning trying to get any updates from police.
Dilly is still considered missing, according to police.
Port Clinton Police and Fire, Ohio BCI, U.S. Marshals, the Ottawa Sheriff’s Department, and U.S. Border Patrol scoured the area using boots on the ground, tracking dogs and helicopters, in the hopes of finding the boy.
Dilly was last seen on Dec. 20 while walking to school, and a reward for information on his whereabouts has surpassed $20,000.
Dozens of residents gathered in the neighborhood in a show of support for Dilly.
