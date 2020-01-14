Proposed legislation cosponsored by US Sen. Brown, of Ohio, would ban discrimination based on hairstyles

“Discrimination against black hair is discrimination against black people,” said U.S. Sen. for New Jersey Cory Booker, the bill’s sponsor. “Implicit and explicit biases against natural hair are deeply ingrained in workplace norms and society at large. This is a violation of our civil rights, and it happens every day for black people across the country. You need to look no further than Gabrielle Union, who was reportedly fired because her hair was ‘too black’ — a toxic dog-whistle African Americans have had to endure for far too long. No one should be harassed, punished, or fired for the beautiful hairstyles that are true to themselves and their cultural heritage."