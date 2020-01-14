Recall issued for sandwiches sold in Ohio due to Listeria concerns

By Chris Anderson | January 14, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 1:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A voluntary recall has been issued for sandwiches that were distributed in several states, including Ohio, due to the concern for a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The products were distributed by Lipari Foods to food service and retail stores.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause fatal infections. Other symptoms include fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported as of Jan. 14.

