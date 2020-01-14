Spectrum employee pleads no contest to misdemeanor for hitting, killing pedestrian with work truck

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Spectrum employee charged in Westlake for the fatal crash that killed a 72-year-old California woman entered a plea.
Tyler May, of Vermilion, appeared at Rocky River Municipal Court on Tuesday morning, where he pleaded no contest to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter.
Crash investigators say May fatally struck Rita Louise Vargo in December 2018 near the intersection of Hamlet Drive and Detroit Avenue.
Good Samaritans and first responders attempted to save Vargo, who was visiting Northeast Ohio from California, but their efforts were unsuccessful.
Court officials say May was not speeding, was not driving recklessly, and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to three months in jail and a $250 fine. The judge is also required to suspend May’s license is suspended for two years.
As of Tuesday morning, a sentencing date was not listed in Rocky River Municipal Court records.
