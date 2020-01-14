1st woman promoted to captain of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport’s fire team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins International Airport announced on Tuesday that, for the first time, a woman was promoted to captain of the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighter team.
Karen Moleterno was recently promoted to the position after serving with the ARFF for 16 years.
“It is a well-deserved promotion for Captain Moleterno,” said Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Director Robert Kennedy. “We are happy to have her on our team at CLE and honored to watch her continue to rise in her latest promotion.”
The ARFF specializes in aircraft emergencies and other medical calls on or near the airport property.
Moleterno has previously served as the assistant chief of the Chester Township Fire Department, and a paramedic with both Cleveland and East Cleveland EMS.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.