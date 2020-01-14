Taste Buds review the cookbooks everyone is craving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did you get a cookbook under the tree this holiday?
Have you picked up a new diet book to begin a healthier lifestyle this year?
Or are you on the hunt for the hottest new cookbook on store shelves?
This week, the Taste Buds will list and discuss some of the best-selling and most popular cookbooks of the season.
My co-host, Chef Dave Kocab, and I were both gifted some that made the list.
The majority of them highlighted books feature ethnic food.
In addition, I’ll share the most-circulated cookbooks in the Cuyahoga County Library system. Most of them are diet and lifestyle oriented.
We’ll also hear from a local author, Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum, a professor at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals, whose book “Total Gut Balance,” was just released in December and is a best-seller among digestive health titles. It includes 50 recipes to help lose weight and achieve balance for digestive wellness.
Jeremy Umansky, of Larder: A Delicatessen & Bakery is also coming out with his first book this spring, Koji Alchemy. We’ll hear from him about that project and what the book has to offer.
