Timeline: The disappearance and death of Harley Dilly (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It had been three weeks since anyone saw 14-year-old Harley Dilly of Port Clinton alive.
Investigators said Dilly left for school the morning of Dec. 20, but never showed up.
This morning the Ohio Attorney General canceled the Statewide Endangered Child Advisory, and in a brief news release stated, “The child has been recovered.”
Here is timeline of events leading up to today’s announcement that Harley Dilly had been found dead.
Dec. 20, 2019
Harley Dilly never made it to Port Clinton High School.
According to authorities he left his home around 7 a.m.
Dec. 22, 2019
The Port Clinton Police Department goes public for the first time to say police and firefighters have conduct a search in and around Port Clinton in regards to a missing person. In a statement police said, “The investigation thus far does not indicate any foul play.”
Dec. 23, 2019
The first of several search parties is organized. Volunteers meet at City Park at 10 a.m. where Sergeant Nate Edmonds advises volunteers.
Dec. 26, 2019
The first donation came in to provide a reward for the return of Dilly. $2,000 was donated by Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children.
Dec. 29, 2019
For the first time the public heard from Dilly’s mother, Heather Dilly, in an emotional Facebook post. The post, which has since been removed, pleaded for Harley’s return but also lashed out at members of the public who questioned why she hadn’t been more front and center.
Jan. 1, 2020
The Port Clinton Police Department suspended all daily news conferences.
All further updates were done through the department’s Facebook page.
Jan. 2, 2020
The Port Clinton Police ask all businesses and homeowners to check surveillance video that may have captured Dilly on the morning of Dec. 20.
Jan. 3, 2020
Donations continued to come in for the reward fund and reached $9,825.
Jan. 6, 2020
School starts back after the holiday break, for the first time since Dilly went missing.
Counselors were at the school for students who needed help according to the superintendent of Port Clinton schools.
The reward fund grew to $17,555.
Jan. 11, 2020
A large search party of volunteers met at City Park, to once again comb the city for clues.
For the first time, Heather Dilly joined the search and spoke with media.
Jan. 13, 2020
Investigators swarmed the neighborhood where the Dilly home is located.
A vacant home across the street was the focus of the search.
Investigators inside the home could be seen collecting evidence and taking pictures.
Jan. 14, 2020
Port Clinton Police confirm that Harley Dilly’s body was recovered in the vacant home across the street.
Police said Dilly climbed a metal antenna tower to the roof, and tried to scale down a chimney.
The chimney was 13 inches by 9 inches, and Dilly became lodge, and died.
Dilly’s coat and glasses had been pushed through a closed flue.
